Stockholm, September 6, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Ayima Group AB's shares (short name: AYIMA B) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Ayima belongs to the technology sector and is the 55th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Starting out as a boutique Search Marketing consultancy in 2007, Ayima Group has today evolved to offer full-service digital marketing in SEO (Organic Search), PPC (Paid Search), Analytics, CRO (Conversion Rate Optimisation), Digital Strategy, Display, Social, Content Marketing, Web Design and Website Development. The company has also launched a number of SaaS (Software as a Service) products, aiding the productivity and communication of digital marketers around the world. Ayima Group is headquartered in London, and has additional offices in Stockholm, New York, Vancouver, San Francisco and Raleigh. For more information, please visit www.ayima.com. "We are extremely excited to be accepted to Nasdaq First North," said Mike Jacobson, CEO of Ayima Group. "Nasdaq is the natural home for tech-focussed companies like ourselves and it marks the start of a new phase of Ayima's growth and development as a business." "We welcome Ayima Group to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Ayima Group on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq First North listing." Ayima Group has appointed Eminova Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.