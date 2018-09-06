Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health provided If with solutions to the challenges of corporate health management

Aino Health provided If with consulting services to solve the challenges of work ability and health management. A current status analysis, Business Health Index was carried out and root causes for sickness absences in consumer customer service were analyzed.

- There was a concern in the customer service of If's Finnish consumer customers about the sickness absenteeism. The organization needed to understand more deeply the big picture influencing the absences and to get a better understanding of the issues we need to address in order to increase work well-being in our customer service. With Aino Health, we got a good understanding of the current situation and a comprehensive analysis of possible actions to take, says Mikko Virmasalo, Head of Customer Center of If.

- It has been great to work with If, and we have been very pleased with the cooperation. It's great to see that If faced challenges with the power of the entire management of Finnish consumer customer services, and they are motivated and committed to develop work well-being. Management commitment and internal cooperation within the organization are the most important preconditions for positive changes, says Markku Pitkänen, Country Manager of Aino Health Finland.

Aino's consulting service, Business Health Index, focuses on mapping the current state of corporate health management processes, operating models and practices and provides recommendations to develop the current state. In addition, Aino's consulting services help customers to overcome other work ability and work well-being challenges.

If assures everything that is valuable in life: people, animals, homes, cars and more. If also helps companies to secure their operations when the damage occurs. If's 6 800 highly skilled employees ensure that 3.7 million customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries get the help they need and the right security - if something happens. If belongs to the Sampo Group.

For more information:

Markku Pitkänen, Country Manager Finland

Phone: +358 40 838 1587

Email: markku.pitkanen@ainohealth.com

www.ainohealth.com

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading digital solutions and process provider in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of platforms and services reduces sick leave, related costs and deliver long term prosperity, increased productivity and employee engagement by adopting health, wellbeing and safety as an everyday activity. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

