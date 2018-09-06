

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus Plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax was down 81% to 7.8 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2018, due principally to a reduction in the non-cash fair value of biological assets, however, statutory profit after tax increased by 21% to 41.6 million pounds as a result of non-cash deferred tax credits related to biological assets arising from US tax reforms. Earnings per share was 68.7 pence compared to 53.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 4% to 58.5 million pounds (up 9% in constant currency), with a strong performance in Genus ABS, up 29% in constant currency, and continued growth of 5% in PIC in constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share was 74.9 pence compared to 68.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 470.3 million pounds, increased 2% (6% in constant currency) with strong bovine revenues, up 8% (11% in constant currency), primarily from strong sexed semen sales, while porcine revenues were 1% lower (up 3% in constant currency).



The Board recommended a final dividend of 17.9 pence per share, to give a total dividend of 26.0 pence per share, up 10%.



