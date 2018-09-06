

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L) reported Thursday a strong performance in its first half with a 41% increase in profit before tax, ahead of expectations.



Profit before tax was 60.2 million pounds, higher than 42.7 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 40 percent to 36.1 pence from 25.7 pence a year ago.



Group revenue edged up 1 percent to 432.2 million pounds from 427.8 million pounds a year ago.



Total completions were 1,580 homes, up 4 percent from 1,512 homes last year.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased by 27% to 19 pence per share and first special dividend of 45 pence per share to be paid with the interim in November.



Looking ahead, Greg Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, said, 'We are confident in the outlook for the business and are targeting a record year of profits in 2018, at the top end of the Board's expectations.'



