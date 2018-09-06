

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) Plc. (WG.L) said that Hess Corp. has awarded Wood a three year non-exclusive agreement for the provision of operations, maintenance and other support services in the Gulf of Mexico.



Hess and Wood have worked together for more than 25 years on a wide range of projects worldwide and the work will be performed under a global enabling agreement, implemented in 2017. Hess and Wood are committed to a transparent, cooperative partnership based on continuous improvement.



Using proven methodologies, the two teams aim to remove waste and improve performance, leading to safe and reliable operations.



