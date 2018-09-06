Aker Solutions ASA: Point Resources Extends Contract with Aker Solutions

September 6, 2018 - Point Resources has executed the remaining part of the option for the maintenance and modifications contract with Aker Solutions.

The EPC O&M contract between Point Resources and Aker Solutions was first signed in June 2012, covering the Jotun A, Jotun B, Balder and Ringhorne operating facilities in the North Sea. The contract extension starts at year-end and runs until June 2022.

"We pride ourselves on delivering top quality services to our clients, so it's always very gratifying when a partner extends an existing agreement. Through our ongoing work with Point Resources, our dedicated on- and offshore teams will continue to deliver great HSSE results and high-quality projects for many years to come," said Knut Sandvik, EVP Projects at Aker Solutions.

"Aker Solutions has now delivered maintenance and modifications work continuously at these offshore facilities for more than 20 years. It's a great testament to the quality of service our teams have provided. We look forward to using our experience to help Point Resources during the coming years," he continued.

Point Resources is a mid-sized, independent exploration and production company, built mainly on the heritage of ExxonMobil's more than 50 years of operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The order will be booked in the third quarter 2018.

(EPC O&M: Engineering, Procurement and Construction. Operations and Maintenance.)

