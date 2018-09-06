

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L), a provider of passenger transport services, reported Thursday higher pre-tax profit in its fiscal year 2018. Overall results were ahead of expectations, the company said.



Profit before tax for the year grew 6.5 percent to 145.7 million pounds from 136.8 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 207.2 pence, down 0.2 percent from 207.7 pence last year.



Basic earnings per share pre-exceptional items were 181.6 pence, compared to 207.7 pence a year ago.



Operating profit pre-exceptional items dropped 9.8 percent to 135.9 million pounds.



Revenue was 3.46 billion pounds, down 0.6 percent from 3.48 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company maintained full year dividend of 102.08 pence.



Looking ahead, for the Group overall, the company expects to deliver a robust performance in 2018/19, taking into account the expiry of the London Midland franchise last year which contributed positively for the first six months of 2017/18.



Looking forward, the company remains confident to be in a good position to deliver long term value for all stakeholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX