AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation accelerated to a near five-year high in August, figures from the statistical office CBS showed Thursday.



Inflation came in at 2.3 percent in August versus 2.1 percent in July. This was the highest rate since September 2013.



Similarly, EU harmonized inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.3 percent but weaker than July's 1.1 percent growth.



