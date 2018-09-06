Bluetracker Software Provides Greater Flexibility and Reliability of Data Quality, KPI and Benchmarking Functionalities and Reporting

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo operations and vessel performance, today announced at SMM 2018 that Hamburg-based Zeaborn Ship Management, a global technical ship management company, will utilize the web-based fleet performance solution Bluetracker by Navis.

Zeaborn Ship Management is a newly formed brand uniting long-standing ship management companies E.R. Schiffahrt and Rickmers Shipmanagement. The company operates a combined fleet of more than 150 vessels focusing on container ships, bulk carriers and multipurpose vessels of all sizes. The use of Bluetracker will enable the technical ship management specialist to closely monitor and conduct KPI-based analyses on fleet energy efficiency performance to optimize the commercial potential of vessels under management. In addition, the software will help manage environmental compliance related to EU MRV and IMO DCS regulations and provide technical infrastructure for transparent shareholder reporting.

With the cloud-based analysis platform Bluetracker, Zeaborn Ship Management has full access to the entire scope of all core performance and emission compliance modules. Further, the benefit of aggregating reported and measured vessel data from Bluetracker as well as existing systems provides additional value to the customer by merging inhomogeneous fleets equipped with various systems onboard.

In addition to fulfilling compliance standards and ensuring data quality, Bluetracker supports the conversion of operational data into valuable information with the help of automatic KPI generation and benchmark calculations.

"The Bluetracker analysis platform helps improve the transparency of ship performance," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA and Head of the Maritime Solutions at Navis. "With our solution, we can offer our customers facilitated data-based decisions and create more transparency in reporting."

For additional background and product information about Bluetracker and the improvements in emissions reporting and energy efficiency achieved through performance monitoring, visit www.navis.com.

For more information about Zeaborn Ship Management, visit www.zea-ship.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, connect and optimize their end-to-end planning processes, starting with stowage planning and now expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the container supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005187/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Navis Carrier Vessel Solutions

Steffi Karsten, +49 40 83033 256

steffi.karsten@navis.com

or

Affect

Geena Pandolfi, 212-398-9680

gpandolfi@affect.com