Cybereason Announces its Newest Customer V12 Retail Finance

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity AI Hunting Platform, today announced that V12 Retail Finance, one of the leading retail finance providers, is now a customer.

V12 Retail Finance provides retail point of sale finance for more than 2,000 retailers in the UK through its innovative online platform. It has seen significant growth over the past 5 years, expanding its Cardiff based workforce from 30 to 220 staff and growing approved loans to almost £750m in the last 12 months.

"Cybereason's unique, innovative and easy-to-use solution is unlike others on the market and its innovative approach is one of the biggest reasons why we chose to use its AI Hunting Platform," said Matt Hatton, IT Director at V12 Retail Finance. "Our employees, customers and partners are connecting multiple devices from disparate locations to our network making it a challenge to protect our business. Cybereason is the only company we spoke to that has the ability to meet our security challenges as we continue our rapid growth."

"V12 Retail Finance has joined our growing list of international customers and we couldn't be happier as we continue our EMEA expansion," said Sam Schofield, Regional Vice President, Cybereason. "V12 sees the value in our award-winning AI Hunting Platform and our ability to stop increasingly sophisticated threat actors. Relying on yesterday's technologies will not get the job done, and we're excited to see our approach and perseverance recognized by V12."

Cybereason is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world. Founded in 2012 by Div and co-founders Yossi Naar and Yonatan Striem-Amit, Cybereason has exploded from a three-person team to more than 350 employees globally.

Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, all powered by its proprietary data analytics platform. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held, having raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

