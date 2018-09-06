Tripp Lite's New Euro-Series Racks Offer Robust Options for Data Centres

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced a series of SmartRack enclosures in 42U and 47U sizes. The new Euro-series racks are available with and without modular side panels in a combination of widths and depths to meet the needs of diverse data centre applications.

All of the Euro-series racks have a sturdy steel frame and lockable front and rear doors to secure servers, storage and network hardware. The doors are perforated to support front-to-rear airflow in hot-aisle/cold-aisle configurations. Racks without side panels are available for expanding an installation where several cabinets are bayed together.

Euro-series racks ship fully assembled and have casters, leveling feet and stabilizing brackets for rapid deployment. The enclosures are compatible with all EIA-standard rack equipment to ensure trouble-free setup.

"The new Euro-series racks give IT managers more options to match rack configurations they might already have," said Craig Watkins, Tripp Lite Director of Product Marketing, Racks and Cooling. "They can choose the combination of width and depth that best fits their equipment and the density of the installation."

Key Features of Euro-Series SmartRack Enclosures

42U and 47U rack enclosures, with and without modular side panels

Available in a combination of widths (600 or 800 mm) and depths (1000 or 1200 mm)

Front and rear doors lock for security and are perforated to support airflow

Adjustable mounting rails and toolless mounting slots for PDUs ease equipment installation

Ship fully assembled with casters, leveling feet and stabilizing brackets for rapid deployment

Meet EIA/ECA-310-E, IEC 60297-3-100 and UL 60950 standards

5-year limited warranty

