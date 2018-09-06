Write, Sketch and Edit with Logitech's First Digital Pencil for iPad

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech Crayon, a versatile, pixel-precise digital pencil for the 9.7-inch iPad, previously only accessible to students in schools, will be available in Apple Retail beginning September 12. With a kid-friendly durable design, Logitech Crayon features Apple Pencil technology to deliver an ultra-responsive, precise and comfortable handwriting experience that makes it easy to markup and highlight work, take notes, or simply draw using your favorite iPad apps from the App Store.

Logitech Crayon delivers an ultra-responsive, precise, and comfortable writing experience, so you can markup and highlight your work, take notes in class, or liberate your inner artist and draw using most of the iPad apps with no pairing needed. (Photo: Business Wire)

"First introduced to students as a versatile tool for learning, we are thrilled to make Logitech Crayon, our first digital pencil, more widely available so even more creators, dreamers, and learners can express themselves and communicate new ideas using the new 9.7-inch iPad," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "Logitech Crayon works seamlessly with iPad and the most popular creativity and productivity apps from the App Store so whether you are learning to write a new language, jotting down notes, marking up a screenshot or PDF, or visualizing an idea, Crayon is the perfect tool for the task."

Logitech Crayon takes advantage of Apple Pencil technology (but does not support pressure sensitivity) to deliver a natural, fast and precise experience across apps. Palm-rejection automatically ignores touches that don't come from Logitech Crayon, which means you can comfortably rest your hand on the screen while you create. Crayon's smart tip dynamically adjusts line weight allowing you to easily go from thick to thin lines with a tilt of a tip just like a regular pencil.

Logitech Crayon connects instantly to iPad without the need to pair just press the on button to turn Crayon on and start creating on iPad right away it's that easy. Logitech Crayon has battery that supports up to 7 hours of active writing time on a full charge.

Crayon is perfect for everywhere creativity and learning happens. Designed to be comfortable to hold for even tiny hands, it stays in place when it's set down, featuring an easy-to-grip flat surface to prevent rolling and the kid-friendly sturdy, durable design can withstand drops of up to 4 feet. The rubber end cap is tethered to Logitech Crayon to avoid being misplaced.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Crayon is available for purchase at Logitech.com, Apple.com and Apple retail stores through September 2018 and is expected to be available everywhere beginning October 2018 for a suggested retail price of $69.99. For schools and school districts in the U.S. and Canada, Logitech Crayon is available for a special price of $49.99 at apple.com/education/purchasing/, with additional countries to begin selling Logitech Crayon to education institutions soon. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

