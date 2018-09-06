APG Cash Drawer to Showcase Queue Reducing Solutions at France's Biggest Retail Event, Paris Retail Week

Customer walkouts cost European retailers €16.3 billion in the last 12 months

NEWHAVEN, England, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- APG Cash Drawer will be showcasing its mobile cash management solutions, NetPRO, TabletPRO and USBPro at Paris Retail Week, which plays host to over 40,000 visitors looking for the latest retail technology. The highlight at this event will be the new TCP/IP enabled SMARTtill, which is now available as a mobile solution, offering mPoS devices remote access, revolutionising the way cash is managed in the store.

For more information on the SMARTtill go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSUICbe9fCI

Andrew Carr, EMEA Managing Director, advised, "Whilst many new digital payment instruments flood the market, cash still remains the most popular with consumers, in France alone it accounts for 68% of all transactions at the point-of-sale. With customers demanding a seamless payment process, it is essential cash is included in any retailer's mobile strategy."

Last month's report, The New Battleground in Retail by Adyen, confirmed what many retailers already suspected, customers in-store expectations are not being met. It comes as no surprise that from wait times to payment methods the biggest pain-point for shoppers is at the point-of-sale. However, with an estimated €16.3 billion of sales abandoned over the last year, the extent of revenue lost is certain to cause alarm.

Francois Bourdeau, Regional manager for Benelux & France at APG Cash Drawer, commented, 'Given the ease and speed of online shopping, retailers are constantly striving to improve the customer's in-store experience, especially at the point-of-sale. mPoS solutions offer relief at peak times, the ability to open new lines quickly, reducing wait times. Store assistants can use mPoS solutions to enhance service, taking the sale to the customer, teeing orders up at the point of decision rather than the point-of-sale."

Celebrating 40 years of delivering innovative cash management solutions to the retail industry, APG's booth will also feature new General Application and Bespoke high security cash drawers, whilst SMARTtill integration partners, Numus, Fujitsu, TGCS, Janipos (EET) and Softavera will be presenting their combined solutions to visitors.

For live demonstrations and further information, visit APG at stand K 082, Paris Retail Week, 10th-12th September.

