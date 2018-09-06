Today, on September 6, 2018, Acsnacs Energi AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Skånska Energi AB. The current rules of First North Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the B class shares in Skånska Energi AB, (SEAB B, ISIN code SE0004051969, order book ID 085557) will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.