Percona Becomes Bronze Sponsor of MariaDB Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 06, 2018, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and other open source database solutions and services, today announced it has become a Bronze Sponsor of the MariaDB Foundation . The sponsorship furthers Percona's mission to be an unbiased champion of the open source database community and help customers avoid vendor lock-in by supporting them across a range of database technologies and deployment strategies.



Open source is an essential part of business strategy, with organizations deploying different open source databases in their production environments to meet various application requirements. Mixed environments can create new and interesting issues for businesses looking to deploy business-critical applications, whether they are on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. MariaDB, which is used by approximately 40 percent of Percona's customers, remains a popular choice among enterprises.

Percona, which has participated in the MariaDB community for many years, has an advanced understanding of MariaDB's unique features, performance and capabilities, and can support MariaDB installations whether on-premises, in the cloud, or using Amazon RDS. At Percona, MariaDB Support is provided 24x7x365 by some of the world's top MariaDB experts who have helped thousands of customers resolve nearly every conceivable MariaDB issue, including deploying scale-out and high-availability solutions, such as ProxySQL, MariaDB with Galera Cluster, MHA, and more. With Percona, organizations can increase uptime, reduce costs and obtain increased ROI for their MariaDB installations.

Percona's ongoing commitment to the open source database community is reflected in several ways, including hosting the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference , participating in meet-ups and webinars, and partnering with other key players in the open source database arena, including AWS, Google, Mesosphere and Microsoft. Sponsorship of the MariaDB Foundation will help the Foundation support continuity and open collaboration in the MariaDB ecosystem, drive adoption, and serve an ever-growing community of users and developers.

Otto Kekalainen, CEO, MariaDB Foundation

"The MariaDB Foundation is all about advancing open source, and Percona has a stellar track record of utilizing open source strategies and solutions for the benefit of its customers. We welcome Percona as a Bronze-level sponsor."

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"We are committed to supporting customers using the range of open source database platforms, including MariaDB. We look forward to collaborating with the members of the Foundation's expanding ecosystem to find new ways to serve the many MariaDB users and developers who look to Percona to help them optimize their deployments."

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software , Support , Consulting , and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

