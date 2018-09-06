GridGain Systems: GridGain Experts Host, Attend Industry Events to Help Businesses Harness the Power of In-Memory Computing

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced 25 webinars, conferences and meetups where GridGain experts will be speaking during September and October of 2018. Topics include sharing insights and strategies for how businesses of all sizes can meet the real-time performance and massive scalability requirements of data-intensive applications being developed for digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives.

"To succeed at digital transformation, organizations must solve the real-time speed and massive scalability challenges of their applications," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing at GridGain. "Whether it's at our In-Memory Community Summit North America or a more intimate industry meet-up, our experts are committed to helping companies understand which in-memory computing solution works best for their particular use cases and how to optimize their deployments. I strongly recommend that anyone interested in in-memory computing attend one of these excellent events."

During September and October, GridGain will host or participate in the following conferences, webinars and meetups:

In Memory Computing Summit

In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2018 (https://www.imcsummit.org/2018/us/) - October 2-3, 2018 - GridGain Systems will host the only industry-wide event in North America focused on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises. Held in Silicon Valley, the conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, and HPC solutions.

Conferences & Webinars

Strata New York 2018 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/strata-new-york-2018) - September 11-13, 2018 - GridGain will be in booth #1101 to discuss the needs for in-memory computing solutions for real-time big data applications.

- September 19, 2018 - Andrey Evsukov, Head of Operations at GridGain Systems, will provide best practices for how to monitor and manage a production Apache Ignite or GridGain cluster. The webinar will show how to benefit from JMX metrics, demonstrate how to use the Web Console (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/manage) - an interactive management tool and configuration wizard for Apache Ignite and GridGain - and include a discussion of third-party tools that also address management and monitoring needs.

Meetups

Data Natives European Tour - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "How to become a Big Data Rockstar in 15 minutes!" in several European cities throughout September: Copenhagen (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-copenhagen) - September 4, 2018 Hamburg (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-hamburg) - September 5, 2018 Berlin (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-berlin) - September 6, 2018 Frankfurt (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-frankfurt) - September 10, 2018 Vienna (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-vienna) - September 11, 2018 Munich (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-munich) - September 12, 2018 Zurich (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-zurich) - September 13, 2018 Paris (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-paris) - September 17, 2018 Amsterdam (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-amsterdam) - September 18, 2018 London (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/data-natives-european-tour-london) - September 19, 2018

- GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "How to become a Big Data Rockstar in 15 minutes!" in several European cities throughout September: Apache Ignite Meetup Moscow #4 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/apache-ignite-meetup-moscow-4) - September 11, 2018 - Artem Schitow, Solutions Architect at GridGain Systems, will present "What's new in Apache Ignite 2.7." The meet-up will also feature a talk by Nikolai Izhikov of Sberbank Technologies on "Ignite + Spark Data Frame. Together ever after."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

