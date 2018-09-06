

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) reported that its IFRS profit before tax for the six-month ended 30 June 2018 rose to 65.9 million pounds from 57.1 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period was 65.99 million pounds up from 58.18 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 4.70 pence, down from 4.89 pence last year.



Total income for the period grew to 80.17 million pounds from 75.02 million pounds in the previous year.



The company said it is on track to meet its 2018 dividend target of 7.00 pence per share, having announced a dividend of 3.50 pence per share for the first six months to 30 June 2018, reflecting 2.6% growth on the previous period.



The Board reaffirmed its minimum dividend target for 2018 and guidance of 7.18 pence per share for 2019.



