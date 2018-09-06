

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday certain Board and Board Committee appointments.



With effect from October 1, 2018, Joseph Peter (Joe) is appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee. Peter recently retired as the Chief Financial Officer for Nissan Motor Co., a position he held for nine years.



Further, the company appointed Graham Chipchase as senior independent Non-Executive Director with effect from January 1, 2019. Chipchase has served as a Director for six years. He has chaired the Remuneration Committee and been a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee since April 2015, having previously served as a member of the Audit Committee from 2012 to 2014.



With effect from December 1, 2018, Philip Broadley will become a member of the Remuneration Committee and with effect from March 1, 2019, he will become a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.



Broadley will become Chairman of the Audit Committee, effective March 1, 2019. Broadley became a Director and a member of the Audit Committee in April 2017.



As previously announced, Rudy Markham intends to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting.



