

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L) said it expects to discuss current North American oil and gas market conditions. Those market conditions were in line with management expectations through to mid-August.



In the last two weeks of August activity levels supporting our Oil & Gas aftermarket business remained as expected, albeit with initial signs of pricing pressure. However, there was a considerable softening in demand for original equipment and some order book delivery deferrals.



Weir Group said that Over the next two days, it is undertaking its usual investor roadshow in London to discuss its half year results and strategic progress post the completion of the ESCO acquisition.



