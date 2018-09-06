

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride PLC (MCB.L) reported profit before taxation from continuing operations of 26.5 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2018 compared to 19.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 10.4 pence compared to 5.1 pence. Adjusted profit before taxation from continuing operations reduced to 33.2 million pounds from 35.1 million pounds. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations fell slightly to 12.7 pence from 13.3 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations improved to 689.8 million pounds, from 632.9 million pounds, last year.



