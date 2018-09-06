LEUKOCARE and Xellia Pharmaceuticals Partner to Discover Innovative Formulations for the Development of Value-added Anti-infective Therapies

MUNICH and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LEUKOCARE AG and Xellia Pharmaceuticals, have entered into a global strategic partnership, where both companies will collaborate closely to discover innovative and superior formulations to support the development of Xellia's pipeline of value-added antibiotic and antifungal products which are intended to enhance patient care.

Munich-based biotech company LEUKOCARE AG and Xellia Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company providing important anti-infective treatments against serious and often life threatening infections, today announced a global strategic partnership to discover innovative formulations which will enable the development of value-added anti-infective products intended to enhance patient care.

Under the agreement, LEUKOCARE will work closely with Xellia's team of product development experts and apply its proprietary SPS (Stabilizing and Protecting Solutions) formulation technology platform to discover novel liquid formulations for multiple anti-infective products that will expand Xellia's portfolio of innovative products. Xellia will have access to LEUKOCARE's proprietary SPS formulation technology platform to be used for its antibiotic and antifungal product portfolio. LEUKOCARE will receive annual license fees, formulation development funding, plus royalties on future product sales. Further financial terms of this deal have not been disclosed.

Aleksandar Danilovski, CSO and Senior Vice President Global R&D and Regulatory Affairs at Xellia, commented: "Having access to LEUKOCARE's SPS technologies and formulation development expertise strongly complements our in-house product innovation and development skills and capabilities. This partnership supports our long-term product development strategy of transitioning lyophilized products into liquid formulations. In addition to extending our product offering, liquid formulations will provide improved convenience and ease of use for healthcare professionals and improve patient care. Based on our previous working relationship with LEUKOCARE, we are convinced that our strategic partnership will achieve the desired outcome."

Michael Scholl, CEO at LEUKOCARE said: "We are very pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Xellia, a world leading developer and supplier of numerous important anti-infective therapies, many of which are used as a last resort in the treatment of life-threatening, multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. We are looking forward to support our strategic partner in its product development, facilitating Xellia to develop and launch its pipeline of value added anti-infective products in the market."

About LEUKOCARE AG

LEUKOCARE provides a next-generation formulation technology platform for the protection of proteins like biopharmaceuticals to allow the development of better products. The proprietary Stabilizing and Protecting Solutions (SPS) technologies are provided to development projects of partners in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. LEUKOCARE's SPS technologies improve stability and quality of biologics like antibodies, vaccines etc. in dry and liquid formulation including high-concentration formulations. SPS technologies also protect proteins in biologically functionalized combination devices.

www.leukocare.com

About Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Xellia Pharmaceuticals ("Xellia") is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and commercializing anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections.

With over 100 years of experience, Xellia is a world-leading trusted supplier of several important established anti-infective drugs, comprising active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as injectable products. Continuing the Company's evolution, Xellia is generating an innovative pipeline of value-added anti-infective medicines intended to enhance patient care, providing convenience and ease of use for healthcare professionals.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Xellia has a global footprint with R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations across Europe, Asia and North America and is investing significantly to expand its sales and manufacturing capabilities within the United States. Xellia is wholly owned by Novo Holdings A/S and employs a dedicated team of over 1,500 people.

www.xellia.com

