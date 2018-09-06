MHPS Takasago Works which started to use ENERGY CLOUD Factory



Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Sept 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has launched "ENERGY CLOUD Factory", a new service package that utilizes AI and IoT(1) technologies. The cutting-edge energy solution was unveiled today at Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, following pre-release usage at the Main Plant of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.ENERGY CLOUD Factory is a package specifically for factories within "ENERGY CLOUD", MHI's comprehensive energy solution service. Using data acquired by "Netmation eFinder", MHI's independently developed system for collecting data on equipment operations, the system enables visual monitoring of production equipment operating ratios and energy consumption. Also, a factory's overall performance can be evaluated in parameters known as its "ENERGY CLOUD Score", a newly devised KPI(Note2) that integrates indexes measuring production process productivity and energy consumption. Furthermore, proprietary AI technology enables forecasting of future factory performance--capability expected to enhance factory management through preventive maintenance, operational optimization, etc.MHPS' Takasago Works has already achieved today's most advanced level of digitalization, backed by many years of experience and a strong track record. These derive mainly from the plant's demonstration testing of gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants at dedicated facilities completed in 1997, and its monitoring of power generation systems at a remote monitoring center completed in 1999. By combining these capabilities with ENERGY CLOUD Factory', the aim is to complete a state-of-the-art factory capable of achieving low costs and energy savings, for example, in all aspects of designing, manufacturing and operating power generation facilities.MHPS' Takasago Works is an integral component of the MHI Group that performs the construction of large made-to-order products. In addition, the MHI Group produces a remarkable array of products including everything from launch vehicles and aircraft to plants of all kinds and mass-produced items such as room air-conditioners and turbochargers. It also has abundant expertise in factory operation accumulated over many years. With this wealth of knowledge and comprehensive capabilities, going forward MHI will provide energy solutions for factories making use of AI and IoT technologies unique to the MHI Group, to resolve diverse issues relating to energy.(1) AI: Artificial Intelligence; IoT: Internet of Things(2) KPI: Key Performance IndicatorAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.