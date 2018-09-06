Integration simplifies global VAT and GST tax compliance

Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services and a Platinum Cloud Standard member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced the general availability of its value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST) functionality within Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud. The enhanced integration enables accurate and automated global tax calculations, as well as signature-ready returns in multiple deployment models including cloud-to-cloud and hybrid.

"Vertex is proud to be one of the first tax technology providers to integrate with Oracle ERP Cloud," said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex. "Vertex has helped businesses with critical tax needs as a trusted Oracle partner for the last 26 years. This enhanced capability extends our joint commitment to advanced cloud solutions."

Oracle ERP Cloud enables companies to increase productivity, lower costs and improve controls. By incorporating Vertex solutions with Oracle ERP Cloud, businesses have access to the most up-to-date rates, rules and product taxability for sales and use tax, VAT and GST, helping to drastically reduce the risk of incorrect calculation, increase audit defense, enable returns and remittance and free up internal resources for higher value projects.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

