WHAT: CES Unveiled Paris is a sneak peek into the innovation that is showcased at CES, the largest and most influential technology event on the planet. Tech industry leaders and government officials will headline CES Unveiled Paris in its first ever Executive Forum on Innovation, in collaboration with the Connecting Leaders Club, a speaker series highlighting emerging technology and trends from France and its surrounding countries. The programming will focus on mobility, energy and environment, and artificial intelligence (AI), and how these technologies are challenging the status quo. The Forum will be followed by the Tabletop Exhibition and Networking Session featuring groundbreaking innovations from companies including Cosmo Connected, Humetrix and Urgotech. For the first time, CES Unveiled Paris will co-locate with the Mondial Paris Motor Show. WHO: Hear from Clément Eulry, Automotive and Mobility Director at Google, Constance Le Grip, author and French Member of Parliament, Frédéric Mazzella, President and Founder of Blablacar, Katya Lainé, Member of the board of Syntec Numerique and Co-founder CEO of Kwalys, Laurent Stéfani, Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence at Accenture, Patrick Koller, CEO at Faurecia, Polly Sumner, Chief Adoption Officer at Salesforce and more as they share their insights on emerging trends in the industry, including mobility, energy environment and AI, and how these trends and technologies are changing our world for the better. As part of the Forum, an exclusive look at what's to come at CES 2019 will be presented by Consumer Technology Association (CTA) executives Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Karen Chupka, EVP, CES and Steve Koenig, VP, market research. CES Unveiled Paris will feature exclusive announcements from the CES Innovation Awards, the official awards program of CES 2019, celebrating outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The honored products of 2019 will be announced for the very first time and a selection of European honorees will be on display during this year's awards. More than 80 established brands and budding startups alike, including 1A3, Cosmo Connected, Domalys, ENGIE, Flovea, Humetrix, Izome, Legrand, Meersens, and Urgotech, will showcase their innovations across wearables, AI, robotics, health and fitness, mobility and more at the Tabletop Exhibition and Networking Reception. WHEN: October 3, 2018 10:10 AM 5:10 PM WHERE: Paris Convention Center, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles 2 Place de la Porte de Versailles 75015 Paris, France

