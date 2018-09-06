Automated Processes, Global Cybersecurity Implications Among the Highlights for Business Technology and Security Professionals

Emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain, automation, and more proactive approaches to cybersecurity will be the focus of ISACA's CSX 2018 Europe conference (CSXEuro), drawing cybersecurity and information security professionals on 29-31 October 2018 to InterContinental London The O2 in London, England.

CSX Europe features sessions covering a range of topics, including security concepts and risk management strategies. Attendees will gain the latest insights into the emerging technologies reshaping the world of information systems and cybersecurity, such as reaching crypto-agility to thwart security breaches and assessing and hardening blockchain implementations. The conference agenda also includes sessions on automating processes with cognitive technologies, such as machine learning, brain-computer interface solutions, and identity access management.

This year's event will offer four educational pathways:

Emerging Security Tools and Techniques

Security Risk and Compliance

Cyber Threat Intelligence and Technologies

Security Governance

Moving from a reactive to a proactive stance to fight cyberattacks is a key element of an effective cyber strategy. ISACA State of Cybersecurity 2018 research found that active defense strategies are highly effective, but underutilized. Much can be learned from recent breaches, and CSX Europe will feature sessions that analyze past missteps and highlight best practices for defense. Todd Fitzgerald, managing director and CISO at CISO Spotlight LLC, will go into detail about this in "Breaches 2013-2018: What Can We Learn?" in which he will describe successful breach protection and response. Additionally, Eva Throne-Holst, chief security officer of Sweden's largest credit information company, UC AB, will discuss critical controls for cyber resilience and how these can be integrated into business-as-usual within an organization in her presentation, "Chief Security Officer: A View of the Equifax Breach."

CSX 2018 Europe's keynote speakers will share expert insights on the latest attack techniques and motivations for cyber criminals, as well as how attendees can adopt ethical hacking practices to protect their organizations and customers.

Cybersecurity expert James Lyne, global head of security research at Sophos, kicks off the conference with his opening keynote presentation, "The Next Big Hacking Challenge" on 29 October. His live demonstration of hacking scenarios and how cyber criminals operate will help prepare security practitioners and organizations to prevent attacks and gain insight into the changing motives behind cyberattacks.

Closing the CSX Europe conference on 31 October is strategic cybersecurity analyst, author and researcher Keren Elazari, whose keynote, "The Future of Cybersecurity From A Friendly Hacker's Perspective," will inspire attendees to make a difference in their organizations' cybersecurity programs. For cybersecurity professionals to be ready to thwart attacks, Elazari says, they must "harness the hacker mindset and invest in skillsets like digital forensics, incident response, threat hunting and red team testing. Those are the skills we should cultivate and in which we should invest today to be ready tomorrow."

Attendees can also plan to attend two pre-conference workshops: Cybersecurity Fundamentals and CSX Penetration Testing Overview. Attendees of CSX 2018 Europe can earn up to 32 continuing professional education (CPE) hours.

The conference also will offer a special plenary panel on the impact of a strong cybersecurity culture-and the significant gap between desired culture and actual culture at most organizations-driven by ISACA research that will be released in October 2018. In addition, ISACA's SheLeadsTech program features speakers throughout the conference.

Additionally, ISACA will highlight developments related to its CSX Training Platform, which offers cybersecurity practitioners, managers and those looking to hire cybersecurity talent an easily accessible, regularly updated, hands-on educational and testing environment. CSX 2018 Europe offers the "Cybersecurity Nexus Cyber Hunt," where attendees can compete in responding to a multipronged attack while concurrently conducting a penetration test against diverse asset sets. Participants will leverage capabilities from all cybersecurity domains Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover - to win.

ISACA's Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) offers resources to help cybersecurity professionals at every level of their careers build the skills and knowledge that organizations are seeking. For additional information on CSX guidance, research tools or certificates, visit: https://cybersecurity.isaca.org.

For more information and to register for the CSX 2018 Europe Conference, visit: http://www.isaca.org/csx-eu. Attendees can join the conversation by using CSXEuro.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005125/en/

