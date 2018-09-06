International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.:
2018 ISDA Annual Europe Conference
Keynote Address by:
Rt. Hon. Nicky Morgan MP
Chair of the Treasury Committee, House of Commons
Tilman Lüder
Head of Securities Markets Unit, Directorate General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, European Commission
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Europe conference in London on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
- Keynote address: Rt. Hon. Nicky Morgan MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, House of Commons
- Keynote address: Tilman Lüder, Head of the Securities Markets Unit, Directorate General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, European Commission
The conference will include sessions on
- Brexit and the impact on the derivatives market
- Contract continuity post-Brexit
- Preparing for the shift away from LIBOR
Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
|
WHERE:
|Allen Overy LLP
|One Bishops Square Auditorium
|London E1 6AD
Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 68 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association's website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter @ISDA.
