ByBox, specialists in smart locker technology and field service solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Francisco Partners that values ByBox at £221 million. The private equity firm backs ambitious technology-enabled businesses and will support ByBox's expansion of its UK infrastructure and global deployment of its 'Konnect' app-locker solution.

"ByBox is a great company with a clear and increasingly critical proposition. Its success comes down to great leadership, outstanding customer service and relentless development of its solutions. Listening closely to customers and really understanding market trends has made ByBox an extremely investible business," remarked Deep Shah, co-president, Francisco Partners.

Working with Francisco Partners will enable ByBox to accelerate the deployment of its ground-breaking app-locker technology both in the UK and across key global markets. ByBox's app-lockers systematically address the core challenges of the field service supply chain. This should be welcome news to ByBox's customers, who grapple constantly with how to permanently extinguish unnecessary costs.

Petri Oksanen, partner, Francisco Partners commented, "We're excited to help ByBox support its existing UK customer base with new offerings, accelerate its international expansion and penetrate new industries. Our growth experience will complement ByBox's inventive nature and intelligent solution set in continuing to drive real customer value into the global field service market."

The transaction marks an exit for LDC, a mid-market private equity investor. LDC originally provided £37.5 million of development capital in 2016. In the last two years the business has grown significantly and doubled in value.

"LDC are insightful and supportive investors who have worked closely with the ByBox team to formulate and execute a successful strategy. The next phase of this strategy is characterised by ongoing investment in our UK business as well as driving our international expansion. FP have a tremendous track record and will be ideal partners to help us deliver this growth," commented Stuart Miller, co-founder and CEO of ByBox.

"ByBox is a great example of a company with a winning combination of innovative problem-solving technology and fantastic customer service. Under the impeccable leadership of Stuart and his team, ByBox has grown to become a real market leader in its field, two years ahead of plan," said Alastair Weinel, investment director at LDC in the South. "Together, we've generated significant value and have opened the door for even further expansion. We know this ambitious management team isn't finished yet and wish the team every success in the next phase of their journey."

"The world is increasingly dependent on technology. When the tech fails, the world stops working. So field service has never been more critical which is why everybody at ByBox is so excited to be an increasingly critical part of the future solution set. The backing from FP allows us to go faster and to deliver the next phase of our ambition for our customers," concluded Miller.

About ByBox

Established since 2000, ByBox has led the field service market with innovative supply chain solutions to keep the world working. With hundreds of customers across the globe, ByBox simplifies supply chains, improving security, reducing transport costs, increasing visibility and improving technician efficiency.

Headquartered out of the UK, with offices in Burlington, Massachusetts, our solutions pair innovative technology and software with physical lockers, helping companies operate with less inventory while reducing cost.

We ensure that parts are in the right place at the right time.

For more information, please visit: www.bybox.com

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 18 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $14 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential.

For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com

About LDC:

LDC is the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

LDC backs ambitious management teams from UK-based companies seeking up to £100m of equity for management buy-outs, institutional buy-outs or development capital transactions.

LDC has a portfolio of 90 businesses across the UK which collectively generates £5.5bn of revenues and employs in excess of 32,000 people.

LDC invests in a broad range of sectors and has particular experience in Construction Property, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Retail Consumer, TMT, Travel Leisure and Support Services.

LDC has committed to invest £1.2bn in UK mid-market businesses over the next three years.

Over the last three years (2014-16), LDC has invested over £1bn of equity and generated exit proceeds of more than £2bn.

LDC is the leading private equity company in the UK mid-market. Recent transactions include investments with FC Business Intelligence, Neilson Active Holidays, Linley Simpson, NBS, Right Choice Insurance Brokers, Asset Solutions Group, Mandata, Paladone, Precision Micro and Duncan Todd.

LDC has a UK regional network with offices in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Reading.

For further information, visit www.ldc.co.uk/pressrelease

