Esme Loans, the digital lending platform backed by NatWest for SMEs and scale up businesses, today announced that it has entered in to a partnership to use Validis' unique data sharing API (DataShare). DataShare enables a secure, high-speed connection between Esme's lending platform and the most utilised offline and online SME accounting packages. This connection, powered by Validis, enables SMEs to easily submit all financial information necessary to support a quick lending decision.

Richard Kerton, CEO of Esme Loans stated, "We are excited to launch our partnership with Validis. We have been constantly engaging with our customers since our launch, and in response to their feedback, this partnership will further improve and refine the process of uploading financial information. We are committed to looking for ways to continue to enhance the customer experience both through our own developments and by working with partners."

"Esme is at the forefront of digitally managed loan decisioning and they've listened to their customers when it comes to enhancing the automation of services." said Joel Curry, CEO of Validis. "Validis DataShare will provide a seamless data sharing process for SMEs up and down the UK who apply for funding with Esme."

About Esme Loans

Esme Loans is a digital lending platform for SMEs and scale up businesses that was launched by NatWest in 2017. It provides fast and simple financing solutions for SMEs who want a quick decision. Customers benefit from Esme's fully automated experience, which provides unsecured loans up to £150k, over one to five years. Esme's paperless application can be completed in less than 10 minutes and its stress-free products have no hidden costs and no early repayment fees. Esme talks in simple terms whilst offering the flexibility and efficiency that SMEs want.

For further information, please visit https://www.esmeloans.com/

About Validis

Validis is a London-based FinTech and the developer of DataShare, a unique data extraction and standardisation solution that enables SMEs to share their financial information simply and securely with global tier one banks, online lenders and alternative finance providers. DataShare extracts a full historical, transactional level data set from both online and offline accounting packages and standardises it into uniform reports for lenders to review. With DataShare, lenders can quickly respond to initial funding applications and then continue to lend with confidence.

