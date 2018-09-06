Norsk Hydro: Invitation - update on Alunorte situation and agreements signed with Government of Pará and Ministério Público

Hydro will host a conference call at 15:30 CET (14:30 UK time, 09:30 AM EST) today, September 6. The conference call will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik.
Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:
Norway +47 2100 2610
UK +44 (0)330 336 9128
USA +1 323-994-2093
Brazil +55 11 3181 5428
Confirmation Code: 8110587
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire