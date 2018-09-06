Norsk Hydro: Invitation - update on Alunorte situation and agreements signed with Government of Pará and Ministério Público

Hydro will host a conference call at 15:30 CET (14:30 UK time, 09:30 AM EST) today, September 6. The conference call will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2100 2610

UK +44 (0)330 336 9128

USA +1 323-994-2093

Brazil +55 11 3181 5428

Confirmation Code: 8110587





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

