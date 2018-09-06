sprite-preloader
06.09.2018 | 10:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Invitation - update on Alunorte situation and agreements signed with Government of Pará and Ministério Público

Hydro will host a conference call at 15:30 CET (14:30 UK time, 09:30 AM EST) today, September 6. The conference call will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:
Norway +47 2100 2610
UK +44 (0)330 336 9128
USA +1 323-994-2093
Brazil +55 11 3181 5428

Confirmation Code: 8110587




Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)