



HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The curtains were raised on major fashion spectacular CENTRESTAGE ELITES last night (5 Sept), showcasing the latest Spring/Summer 2019 collections of Japanese avant-garde streetwear label FACETASM by Hiromichi Ochiai, Hong Kong ready-to-wear womenswear label IDISM by design duo Cyrus Wong and Julio Ng, and Chinese luxury womenswear label Ms MIN by Min Liu.The gala show was an opening highlight of CENTRESTAGE, which is organised by the HKTDC and continues until 8 Sept at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 1,000 guests - including celebrities Miki Yeung, Elaine Yiu, Ron Ng, Mat Yeung, Phoebe Sin and Jeffrey Lai - watched top models parade the collections during the glamourous CENTRESTAGE ELITES show.CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event, offers fashion brands and designers an ideal platform to gain local and international exposure, and continues to solidify Hong Kong's position as a fashion hub in Asia. CENTRESTAGE 2018 promises to be the largest edition ever, with a record 230 fashion brands from 22 countries and regions participating. The fair also presents 40 not-to-be-missed events over its four-day run, including more than 20 fashion shows. Fairgoers can also attend designer sharing sessions, industry seminars, networking events and other activities.CENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hkCENTRESTAGE activity schedule: http://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/schedule.phpHong Kong in Fashion activity schedule: http://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/hkinfashion/index.phpThe Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest webpage: http://www.fashionally.comPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2Q649BPFair Details5-8 Sept 2018 (Wednesday-Saturday)Venue: Hall 3B-C & Grand Hall, HKCECOpening Hours of CENTERSTAGE- 5 Sept (Wed), 10am-6pm, Free admission for trade visitors aged 18 and over- 6-7 Sept (Thu-Fri), 9:30am-6pm, Free admission for trade visitors aged 18 and over- 8 Sept (Sat), OPENSTAGE, 9:30am-5pm, Free admission for public aged 12 and overPhoto Caption:(From L) Shirley Chan, Council Member, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC); design duo Cyrus Wong and Julio Ng of Hong Kong womenswear label IDISM; Lawrence Leung, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Edward Yau, Acting Financial Secretary, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government; Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director, HKTDC; Japanese streetwear label FACETASM's Hiromichi Ochiai; Chinese luxury womenswear label Ms MIN's Min Liu; Felix Chung, Legislative Council Member; and Edith Law, Council Member, HKTDC, toast the opening of CENTRESTAGE ELITES. https://bit.ly/2wPpeIHFor more information or to request interviews, please contact:Sinclair on +852 2915 1234Nikki McLucas, nikki@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6895 0534Shanti Sadhwani, shanti@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6386 4904Wing Ng, wing@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6106 8605Kelly Chan, kelly@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6825 4496HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentSam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgSelina Fan, Tel: +852 2584 4298, Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.org