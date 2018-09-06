Chinese glass and display device manufacturer, Irico saw total profit for the first half of 2018 increase more than 500% over the same period in 2017, thanks in part to increased revenue from it solar glass business. The company also confirmed that preliminary construction is underway on its 2 GW module factory in China's Jiangsu Province.Irico Group, a Chinese company active in solar glass manufacturing and other areas, has posted revenue of CNY 1,167.28 million (US$170.9 million), and total profit of CNY 226.28 million ($33.1 million) for the first half of 2018. These figures represent a 9.48% ...

