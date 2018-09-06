The scientists have showed how the control of the molecular structure of a semiconductor polymer makes it possible to obtain a photovoltaic conversion efficiency of more than 10% for an organic solar cell.The French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Institute of Chemistry and Processes for Energy, Environment and Health (ICPEES), and the Institute of Physics and Chemistry of Materials of Strasbourg (IPCMS) have cooperated with French research company Icube to improve the PV properties of a semiconductor polymer, by changing its molecular structure. In a study, published in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...