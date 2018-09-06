Appcast Announces U.K. Availability of Exchange

ROYAL TUNBRIDGE WELLS, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast (http://www.appcast.io), the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced the general availability of Exchange, its pay-per-application solution that reaches thousands of sites and millions of candidates and reduces the cost-per-applicant by more than 30 percent, in the U.K. Leveraging the same award-winning product used in the U.S. since 2014 by more than 1,000 employers and major recruitment ad agencies, such as Bayard Advertising, TMP Worldwide, and KRT Marketing, Exchange enables U.K. organisations to optimise the job advertising process to power higher ROI through an easy-to-use, user-friendly interface.



Historically, organisations paid to publish job openings to a range of job boards in hopes of driving applications from qualified candidates. This "post and pray" approach usually had the opposite outcome: it resulted in frustrated recruiters sorting through high volumes of CVs and applications from poor-fit applicants, yet at significant advertising costs. By using real-time market data and programmatic bidding, Appcast enables talent acquisition teams to understand how to drive more applicants across more jobs while fully optimising job advertising spend to the greatest effect. In addition to supporting paying per click (PPC), Exchange aids the more cost-effective pay-per-apply option.

Managing Director, U.K. & EMEA at Appcast, Roy Jacques, commented, "Appcast Exchange's U.K. network reaches millions of candidates, which means U.K. employers can now drive more quality applicants to their open jobs. Our sophisticated targeting refines applicant volume further by demographics, location and function. Best of all, this multi-site powerhouse of cost-savings and applicant volume can be managed from a single dashboard and integrates easily with existing systems. We're excited to bring Exchange to the U.K. market to help lower hiring costs and optimize recruitment marketing budgets."

More information about Exchange can be accessed here (https://appcast.io/product/exchange/).