Net Insight AB: Net Insight and Bambuser enter partnership for remote production

Combining Net Insight's leading internet contribution platform, the Nimbra VA series, with Bambuser's mobile live streaming platform drastically lowers the cost of streaming live events. This cost-efficient design enables new opportunities for live broadcasting and opens up for new types of content to be created and distributed.

"Associated Press (AP) looks forward to harnessing this new solution to make multi-camera live broadcasting of major news, sports and entertainment events seamless, compelling and cost effective, regardless of whether the content is shot in real time on a phone camera or a heavyweight TV camera," says Sandy Macintyre, VP News at Associated Press. "Linking Bambuser's and Net Insight's streaming technologies together provides news organizations with an economically viable opportunity to bring viewers more angles on the stories shaping the 21st century." Associated Press (AP), is an investor in Bambuser as well as a customer.

"Bringing together fixed and mobile contribution is key to producing greater stories while lowering the operational complexity of doing so," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

"The partnership shows the agility and value of how modern contribution technology in the Nimbra product line, together with Bambuser's production and streaming platform, can enable richer storytelling for live news production and extends on our remote production capabilities," says Henrik Sund, interim CEO at Net Insight.

The joint solution between Net Insight and Bambuser will be showcased at IBC at Net Insight's stand #1.B40 on September 14-18.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a Swedish software company that offers B2B solutions for live video. Since 2007, the Company has developed a platform for interactive live video broadcasts enabling live video streaming from mobile phones and web cams to the Internet. The breakthrough occurred in 2010, when the Company's service was used to report the unrest in Egypt during the parliamentary elections. The following year, videos were produced via Bambuser and used in several television broadcasts throughout the world during the Arab Spring. Today, Bambuser's service is installed in more than 50 million phones and has over the years reached 100s of millions of news consumers through companies like CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, SkyNews, etc. Since 2014, Bambuser has chosen to focus on B2B, Business-to-Business, to increase the spread of the company's products and strengthen its long-term revenue potential. Among the customers are companies as Associated Press, Aftonbladet, Schibsted, NRK and Vinculums. Bambuser is listed on Nasdaq First North.



For more information, please visit bambuser.com (https://bambuser.com)

