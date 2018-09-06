NewsDog Uprades Its Blockchain-Powered App

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Ideally, people would deem that internet is a massive public network with its traffic broadly distributed across thousands of outfits and everyone connected to it in exactly the same way. However, that is not the case in real life. In 2009, half of the internet traffic comes from approximately 150 large content creation and content distribution companies. By now, half of the internet traffic is in the hand of just 30 companies, including Facebook, Google, Netflix, etc. This controversial phenomenon is so-called centralization.





Many people are yearning for the fall of centralized system like Google, Facebook and Microsoft and the rise of a decentralized web, because these companies may tend to centralize massive user data and exploit user rights for target marketing or manipulation such as Facebook and Cambridge Analytical scandal, etc.

To lots of startups and entrepreneurs, blockchain technology, as a public online ledger, is an ideal approach to build a decentralized system. NewsDog, an India-focused news app, is one of the pioneers in this industry. This company has partnered with D-Run Foundation, a Singapore-based firm, to enhance some of its existing features and migrate them to blockhain.

"NewsDog's first blockchain-powered app was launched on Google play on May 25th, allowing its users to earn real cryptocurrency (CNN Token) by engaging with the app. After three-month operation, we find out that users are more incentivized to spend time on the app as they are continuously rewarded with CNN tokens", said Maggie Ma, Co-founder&COO of NewsDog and CNN Blockchain, who holds a PhD from Princeton University and previously worked at Baidu and Goldman Sachs.

Now, NewsDog partnered with CNN team and launched its upgraded blockchain-powered app. The main features include:

Newbie tutorial to guide first-time users about how to earn CNN tokens Tokenized system to reward users for their participation on the platform: check in, read article, leave comments, upvote/like, etc. Incentive plans: Users can get free CNN tokens by sharing the app to friends or invite people to join in

There is another project named Qutoutiao which is very much like the upgraded app. Qutoutiao is a Chinese content-aggregator who just filed $300 million IPO. Users can gain some digital coins when they register, check in, read news, invite friends and share news. One thousand coins are worth around 0.1 USD. However, these digital coins are unlike CNN token which can be purchased or traded at crypto exchanges. As a two years old company, Qutoutiao claims to have 17.1 million users accessing its services on a daily basis, spending 55.6 minutes on the app.

As a matter of fact, NewsDog-CNN can be deemed as a blockchain version of Qutoutiao, and its business model is quite alike: utilizing digital coins/tokens to incentivize users for active engagement and better experience. While Qutoutiao can grow in to a business of over $300 million in just two years, the potential of blockchain featured NewsDog-CNN seems to be very promising with its efforts to enter into a booming India market bestown largest population in the world, very low date fee and ever-growing smartphone penetration rate.

"Blockchain technology itself is not an overwhelmingly complicated concept. It is a revolutionary mechanism of trust to solve the problem of manipulation and human/machine error. CNN token is a utility token and can be used as an economic incentive to encourage users to contribute content, thus ensuring the sustainable development of content ecosystem. In the long run, NewsDog will be integrated with CNN to reward content consumers with some advertising revenue they deserve and further explore the application of blokchain technology in content industry", said CNN blockchain founder&CEO Forrest Chen-a Tsinghua graduate and a successful series entrepreneur.

Founded in 2016, NewsDog now is the NO.1 news app in India with over 60 million users and 30,000 WeMedia writers. In 2018, NewsDog completed its Series C funding round from Tencent and others in May, and C+ financing from Vision Plus Capital just two months later. Also, the founder of Vision Plus Capital is Wu Yongming-former co-founder of Alibaba Group. Then it seems fair to assume that NewsDog has inexplicit connection with both of Tencent and Alibaba. Backed with their resource and capital, NewsDog is expecting to further expand India market in terms of entertainment industry.

