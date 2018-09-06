The New Climate Economy and OVO Energy, together with the Imperial College London, have published two independent reports pointing at the tremendous financial advantages resulting from clean tech transitions. Carbon pricing schemes could reap global sales of around US$2.8 billion, they say. Wide-spread use of storage, V2G, and electric heating could further save U.K. homes around $258 per year.The New Climate Economy (NCE), OVO Energy and Imperial College London have published two independent studies highlighting the financial savings resulting from a transition to a low-carbon economy. In its ...

