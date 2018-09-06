Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna updates on infill drill program at the Lindero gold Project in Argentina

Lindero Project Technical report dated October 31, 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to provide results for its infill drilling program at the Lindero Project in Argentina. The Lindero Project is under construction, and commercial operations are planned to start late in the third quarter of 2019, with an estimated gold production of 137,000 ounces of gold in the first full year of operation (Please refer to the(https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4098/lindero-project-technical-report-effective-date-31-oct-2017.pdf)).

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, commented: "Infill drilling has been carried out with the express intention of improving the confidence in the estimated tonnes and grade of material planned for mining in year one at Lindero. The mineralized intercepts encountered have met or exceeded our expectations in 44 of the 61 holes drilled when compared to estimated block model gold grades as of September 9, 2017." Mr. Chapman continued, "Of particular interest are the results for drill holes LDH-138, LDH-139, and LDH-164 associated with the mingled diorite porphyry unit in the center of the deposit, in an area which was previously thought to be non-mineralized. The new drilling results are presently being incorporated into an updated internal estimate of Mineral Resources and Reserves with the intention of optimizing the mine plan to capture the benefits of these new results. Such updated technical information will not materially change the existing Mineral Resources estimates."

The infill drilling program, consisting of 61 diamond drill holes totaling 1,952 meters, focused on the areas planned for mining at Lindero in year one with holes ranging from 12 meters to 68 meters in length. The program was designed with three objectives: to improve the estimation of grades in mineralized areas with lower density of drilling; to better define the contact between mineralized and non-mineralized material at the periphery of the deposit and at the boundaries between lithologic units; and to source fresh samples for complementary metallurgical column tests on Mineral Reserves scheduled for year one. A map showing 2018 infill drilling collar location and a longitudinal section showing updated drilling and 2017 block model can be found at the following links, respectively: https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4406/lindero-infill-drilling-2018-collar-location-map_5sept18.pdf (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4406/lindero-infill-drilling-2018-collar-location-map_5sept18.pdf) and https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4407/lindero-section-a-a-25m-width-updated-drilling-and_2.pdf (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4407/lindero-section-a-a-25m-width-updated-drilling-and_2.pdf).

Infill drill program highlights include:

LDH-138

•

1.84 g/t Au over 42 meters from surface LDH-146

•

2.15 g/t Au over 20 meters from surface LDH-164

•

1.20 g/t Au over 66 meters from surface LDH-186

•

2.24 g/t Au over 28 meters from surface LDH-187

•

2.33 g/t Au over 24 meters from surface



The following table sets out the assay results for the infill drill program:



Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation From

(m) To

(m) Interval² (m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Lithology Codes

Holes to investigate grade continuity in mineralized areas



LDH-131 7226099.99 2623223.46 3922.92 0.8 53 52.2 0.46 0.11 PBFD/CPD1 LDH-132 7226051.85 2623225.41 3914.05 1 40 39 0.87 0.09 CPD1 LDH-136 7226206.97 2622983.99 3940.49 24 52 28 0.29 0.13 DDP LDH-138 7226165.65 2622984.51 3931.91 2 44 42 1.84 0.25 DDP LDH-139 7226124.55 2623023.58 3938.25 0.3 52 51.7 0.84 0.17 DDP LDH-141 7226047.11 2622985.12 3908.88 0.4 28 27.6 0.82 0.14 FPD LDH-142 7226165.33 2622866.27 3900.94 0 24 24 0.48 0.14 CPD1 LDH-143 7226082.61 2622908.28 3899.15 0 16 16 0.65 0.15 CPD1 LDH-146 7225965.14 2623224.75 3884.60 0 20 20 2.15 0.19 S1/FPD LDH-147 7226004.47 2623301.49 3879.90 0 20 20 0.46 0.11 S1 LDH-148 7226123.29 2623333.85 3886.19 0 24 24 0.90 0.09 CPD1 LDH-149 7226205.15 2623345.56 3887.53 0 24 24 1.62 0.12 FPD/CPD1 LDH-150 7226326.21 2623338.44 3914.58 0 32 32 0.45 0.10 CPD1 LDH-151 7226402.07 2623265.21 3910.70 0 20 20 0.36 0.15 CPD1 LDH-163 7226275.73 2623372.92 3898.69 1 24 23 1.01 0.14 PBFD LDH-164 7226163.52 2623061.14 3953.17 0 66 66 1.20 0.19 DDP LDH-170 7226326.20 2623297.81 3927.06 0.7 32 31.3 0.35 0.08 CPD1 LDH-171 7226207.03 2623019.15 3953.44 28 64 64 0.88 0.21 DDP/CPD2 LDH-173 7226164.59 2622907.84 3916.12 11.2 24 12.8 1.36 0.26 DDP LDH-174 7226204.85 2622864.55 3902.69 4 12 8 0.18 0.07 FPD LDH-175 7226086.05 2622944.01 3908.68 0 24 24 0.21 0.04 FPD LDH-176 7226006.21 2622991.53 3901.43 0.5 16 15.5 0.41 0.10 FPD LDH-177 7225966.95 2623068.30 3892.02 0 24 24 0.42 0.14 FPD LDH-180 7226005.98 2623226.39 3900.41 0 32 32 1.20 0.08 FPD LDH-181 7225977.42 2623183.11 3900.19 0 20 20 1.72 0.18 FPD/S1 LDH-182 7225969.81 2623137.46 3899.92 0 24 24 1.39 0.28 FPD LDH-183 7226009.20 2623185.12 3911.37 0 40 40 1.14 0.16 FPD LDH-184 7226164.99 2623280.62 3911.07 0 38 38 0.33 0.04 FPD LDH-185 7226205.91 2623387.06 3879.19 0 12 12 1.76 0.11 CPD1 LDH-186 7226169.57 2623336.10 3888.51 0 28 28 2.24 0.13 CPD1 LDH-187 7225968.08 2623266.00 3876.14 0 24 24 2.33 0.20 FPD/S1 including 6 18 12 3.65 0.27 FPD LDH-188 7226058.84 2623325.32 3882.33 0 20 20 1.64 0.20 FPD

Holes to investigate mineralized contacts

LDH-129 7226084.78 2623142.84 3932.60 0 56 56 0.61 0.08 PBFD LDH-130 7226125.40 2623185.44 3926.50 No intervals of significance PMI LDH-133 7226162.53 2623102.03 3934.68 1.1 52 50.9 0.17 0.06 CPD2/DDP LDH-134 7226204.08 2623104.63 3934.82 No intervals of significance CPD2 LDH-135 7226203.64 2623182.71 3919.25 No intervals of significance CPD2 LDH-137 7226206.02 2622947.00 3935.77 No intervals of significance DDP LDH-140 7226085.50 2623025.55 3924.89 No intervals of significance CPD2 LDH-144 7226007.07 2622943.37 3891.29 0 16 16 0.22 0.08 S1 including 6 12 6 0.38 0.09 S1 LDH-145 7225967.00 2623104.67 3895.54 8 20 12 0.42 0.09 CPD2/FPD LDH-152 7226404.54 2623145.93 3903.55 0 12 12 0.28 0.07 CPD1 LDH-153 7226403.40 2623183.62 3906.08 No intervals of significance CPD1 LDH-154 7226403.29 2623224.50 3909.31 No intervals of significance CPD1 LDH-155 7226444.71 2623263.79 3898.17 No intervals of significance FPD LDH-156 7226445.12 2623222.02 3900.21 0 32 32 0.25 0.13 CPD1/FPD including 27 32 5 0.61 0.26 FPD LDH-157 7226445.29 2623182.85 3902.52 No intervals of significance CPD1 LDH-158 7226445.66 2623144.89 3899.28 26 38 12 0.40 0.13 CPD1 LDH-159 7226402.69 2623104.65 3899.57 36 48 12 0.67 0.15 CPD1 LDH-160 7226401.25 2623392.24 3897.96 No intervals of significance CPD1 LDH-161 7226401.20 2623303.54 3907.77 No intervals of significance CPD1 LDH-162 7226403.97 2623343.96 3900.63 No intervals of significance FPD LDH-165 7226205.29 2623064.11 3947.10 28 60 32 0.44 0.14 DDP/CPD2 LDH-166 7226244.43 2623065.41 3940.71 No intervals of significance PMI LDH-167 7226242.66 2623022.38 3941.63 No intervals of significance DDP/CPD2 LDH-168 7226243.74 2622984.73 3940.40 No intervals of significance DDP LDH-169 7226367.30 2623225.69 3922.33 No intervals of significance PMI LDH-172 7226203.58 2622905.93 3921.17 No intervals of significance PMI LDH-178 7225966.14 2623026.94 3889.20 0 12 12 0.31 0.09 S1 LDH-179 7226005.87 2623104.15 3910.91 8 26 18 0.30 0.04 PMI/CPD2 LDH-189 7226013.72 2623344.14 3868.03 7 11 4 0.43 0.06 FPD Units associated with mineralization:

FPD = Fine diorite porphyry

CPD1 = Crowded diorite porphyry 1

PBFD = Bimodal feldspar diorite porphyry

DDP = Mingled diorite porphyry



Units associated with non-mineralization:

CPD2 = Crowded diorite porphyry 2

PMI = Post mineralized intrusive

S1 = Tertiary sedimentary rocks

Notes:

All holes drilled vertically The Lindero Deposit is a gold-rich porphyry with mineralization permeating throughout the deposit, making the calculation of true thickness impossible as no definitive across strike direction exists.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control



Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples are split on-site by diamond sawing. One half of the core is submitted to the ALS Global Laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina for preparation. The remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes. Following preparation, the samples are assayed in the ALS Global Laboratory in Lima, Peru for gold by standard fire assay methods; for silver and base metals by ICP and atomic emission spectroscopy methods utilizing four acid digestion; and for cyanide soluble copper by atomic absorption methods. The QA-QC program includes the blind insertion of certified reference standards and assay blanks at a frequency of approximately 1 per 20 normal samples as well as the inclusion of duplicate samples for verification of sampling and assay precision levels.

About the Lindero gold Project

In September 2017, the commencement of construction at Lindero was officially launched (see Fortuna news releases dated September 21, 2017 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4100/2017-09-21_nr.pdf) and December 21, 2017 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4159/2017-12-21_nr.pdf)). Lindero has been designed as an 18,750 tonnes per day owner operated open pit mine with a pit life of 13 years based on existing mineral reserves. The initial capital cost budget estimate for the construction of Lindero is US$239 million, forecast to increase between 10% and 17% (refer to Fortuna news release dated August 7, 2018, " Fortuna provides construction update and reports initial on-site arrival of mine equipment at its Lindero gold Project in Argentina (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4377/2018-08-07_nr.pdf)"); this amount does not include VAT which is expected to be recovered in the first 24 months from the start of mining operations. The technical report of the Lindero Project is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4098/lindero-project-technical-report-effective-date-31-oct-2017.pdf (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4098/lindero-project-technical-report-effective-date-31-oct-2017.pdf).

Qualified Person

Eric N. Chapman, M.Sc., Vice President of Technical Services, is the Qualified Person for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chapman is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer with its primary assets being the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit its website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).



