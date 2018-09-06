

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks recovered from initial losses to turn higher on Thursday even as trade worries persisted and a report showed factory orders in the euro zone's largest economy contracted in July.



New orders in manufacturing unexpectedly fell 0.9 percent in July from June, confounding expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent. Nonetheless, this was slower than the 3.9 percent decline seen in June.



Meanwhile, China has warned that it will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures after the end of a public comment period.



The benchmark DAX was up 23 points or 0.19 percent at 12,063 in opening deals after losing as much as 1.4 percent the previous day.



Evotec AG dropped 1.2 percent after signing a third long-term strategic drug discovery and development agreement with Celgene Corp.



