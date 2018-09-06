

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks reversed initial losses to turn higher on Thursday after reports that the United States and Canada have made progress in talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.



Meanwhile, China has warned that it will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures after the end of a public comment period.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 16 points or 0.31 percent at 5,276 in opening deals after declining 1.5 percent on Wednesday.



Food services and facilities management group Sodexo S.A. lost nearly 5 percent after it unveiled a strategic plan to boost growth.



Aircraft maker Dassault Aviation advanced 0.7 percent. The company has signed an amicable settlement with defense company Safran, putting an end to their dispute concerning the Silvercrest engine planned to equip the Falcon 5X.



Safran soared 6 percent after reporting better-than-expected half-year results and raising full-year forecasts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX