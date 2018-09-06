Metso Corporation: Metso's financial information in 2019

Metso's financial information in 2019

Metso Corporation will publish Financial Statements Review, two Interim Reviews and a Half-Year Review in 2019 as follows:

February 6, 2019 - Financial Statements Review for 2018

April 25, 2019 - Interim Review for January - March 2019

July 25, 2019 - Half-Year Review for January - June 2019

October 25, 2019 - Interim Review for January - September 2019

The Annual Report for 2018 will be published during the week starting on March 4, 2019 at the latest.

Metso Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 25, 2019. Metso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting later.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

