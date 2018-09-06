

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound rose to 0.8990 against the euro, 1.2945 against the dollar and 144.13 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.9019, 1.2896 and 143.57, respectively.



The U.K. currency rose back to 1.2547 against the franc, reversing from an early low of 1.2516.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 0.88 against the euro, 1.32 against the dollar, 146.00 against the yen and 1.28 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX