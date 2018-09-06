

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) announced the acquisition of sanaplasma AG, a source plasma collection company headquartered in Switzerland. The company expects the acquisition to increase Shire's access to plasma in the longer term and add to its European plasma collection network, complementing existing core capabilities in plasma supply and manufacturing.



Sanaplasma AG is a privately-owned company focused on source plasma collection through its operation of 14 European plasmapheresis centres; 11 in the Czech Republic and three in Hungary.



