

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Thursday after opening on a subdued note earlier in the day.



While worries over U.S. trade tariffs continued to weigh, underlying sentiment was helped by hopes of soft Brexit talks breakthrough and reports of progress in talks between the United States and Canada.



Meanwhile, China has warned that it will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures after the end of a public comment period.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 6 points at 7,389 in late opening deals after closing 1 percent lower the previous day.



Mining giant BHP Billiton dropped 2.6 percent on going ex-dividend.



GlaxoSmithKline shed 0.6 percent on reports that it will cut 650 jobs in the U.S. as part of previously announced global restructuring.



Lloyds Banking Group shares were little changed. The bank said it has cut 380 jobs as part of a re-organization that will also see it create 435 new roles.



Utility Centrica jumped 4.7 percent after the energy watchdog set an energy price cap for 'typical usage' in an attempt to help consumers struggling with the increasing costs.



Drug major AstraZeneca eased half a percent after it appointed former Nissan CFO Joseph Peter as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee.



Engineering firm Weir Group fell over 6 percent after warning of pricing pressure and considerable softening in demand.



