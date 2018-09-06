EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 3,140 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Raisio Oyj as of September 7, 2018. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,088,959 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,060,071 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 6. SYYSKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Raisio Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 3 140 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 7. syyskuuta 2018 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 088 959 Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 133 060 071 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260