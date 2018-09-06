On board the TikTok boat, the leading platform for creating short video has formalized its European launch with a shower of new features and an emphasis on creation and eco-responsible fashion.

TikTok, the go-to destination for the creating and viewing short-term mobile videos, has arrived in the global capital of fashion: Paris. The worldwide phenomenon held its first event on Tuesday September 4 during a unique night on the Seine. With its "80's vs 2080 theme, TikTok took its community on a creative and innovative adventure, like its platform. The brand also welcomed today's most creative influencers to celebrate the arrival of the new TikTok platform, born from the union with the Musical.ly app, and has thus unveiled application's new innovative features and technological innovations of the application, such as "reaction" function that allows users to react directly to their friends' videos.

TikTok: a new groundbreaking upgrade

A global platform now present in more than 150 countries and regions, TikTok was one of the most downloaded applications in the world in early 20181. The latest update, which incorporates the best of both applications, has allowed TikTok to creatively connect its community in a multicultural environment. The newly upgraded platform, offers greater capabilities for video creation and allows creators to enjoy the opportunity to reach a bigger and more diverse global audience. By providing an intuitive, creative and personalized visualization experience, TikTok enables its community to create and discover tomorrow's trends

Chenyi Qiu, Director of TikTok Operations in West Europe, said: "The rebranding of TikTok in Europe marks a new milestone for us! Through this event we wish to celebrate the diversity of our platform and thus put creativity in the spotlight in different sectors. That is why we approach the theme of sustainable fashion with our community. "

TikTok inspires the best creators and influencers

For the launch of the new TikTok platform in France, the application paid tribute to the creativity of its community by organizing original workshops. To make this moment a memorable evening, TikTok partnered with the best, and invited creators from different horizons: fashion, music, dance, makeup, ...

Claire Dartigues, fashion designer and finalist of the 2017 Redress Award, gave a workshop on the importance of sustainable fashion. Claire also inspired her audience by showing them how to create a unique and original outfit entirely made of recyclable materials. During another workshop, TikTok's influencers and creators unveiled the breadth of their creativity and shared their best tips for creating innovative and creative videos.

Much more than just videos!

With the help of many influencers including Youtuber Shera Kerienski and influencer Estelle Fitz, the app unveiled many of the application's new features. TikTok presented the "reaction" function which allows the user to react directly to their friends' videos on their phone. This innovative technology allows users to interact with videos by integrating their reactions into the content they are viewing. The platform also unveiled its new interactive filters made possible by artificial intelligence, allowing users to apply filters to their entire body and trigger new special effects. Rachel Ward, famous influencer from TikTok, said: "TikTok is a great app because it gave me the courage to be myself and have fun the community is supportive, friendly and diverse."

About TikTok

TikTok is a destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, with global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android. Visit tiktok.com.

