Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 06-Sep-2018 / 10:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on 28 September 2018 at 2.00pm. Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders, together with the annual report and accounts and will be available on the NEX Exchange website at the following link: https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=10445 [1] The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Contact Details: Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: NOA TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 5975 EQS News ID: 721245 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23dcd14cab8941e4bea66597b1c2e13c&application_id=721245&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2018 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)