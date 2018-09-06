

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) announced that Dietmar Siemssen will join the Management Board of the company as CEO on November 1, 2018. The company also announced that Speaker of the Management Board and CFO Rainer Beaujean has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not serve the additional three-year term of office offered to him by the Supervisory Board.



From 2011 to July 2018, Dietmar Siemssen was CEO of Stabilus and prior to that served for 19 years in various senior management positions at Continental in Germany and abroad, including in Asia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX