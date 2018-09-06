MasMovil Ibercom SA: Vodafone and MASMOVIL Group reach an agreement to share fiber connections in Spain

Vodafone and MASMOVIL Group have reached an agreement to share up to 1.9 million Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) connections. The agreement will be implemented progressively over the next four years, increasing the optimization and efficiency of the use of fibre networks in Spain.

For MASMOVIL, the 942,000 Vodafone's households covered by this agreement will be commercially available from December 2018. Including these connections, MASMOVIL will reach 5.4 million households, having thus exceeded its objective to reach 5.1 million with its own fiber network this year. At the end of June 2018, MASMOVIL's fiber services reached 13 million households.

In turn, Vodafone will be able to progressively add up to a million homes to its owned or shared network footprint. At the end of June 2018, Vodafone was offering fiber services in Spain to 20.9 million households, of which 10.3 million were owned or shared deployments.

"I hope this agreement with Vodafone is the beginning of a fruitful relationship for both of us. Widening our owned fiber footprint allows us to offer excellent services to more customers" said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL Group.

António Coimbra, CEO of Vodafone Spain, states that "this agreement helps to optimize and rationalize the use of fiber networks in Spain and will allow us to offer our customers ultrafast broadband services in a more efficient way".

About MASMOVIL Group

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has more than 13 million fiber households and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 98,5% of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 6,5 million customers in Spain by the end of june.

MASMOVIL received the award for the best fixed broadband operator by Grupo ADSL Zone, and the award for best fiber operator by the website, Grupo Informático, in 2017. Additionally, it is the operator with the fastest fiber network in Spain according to a study by the company, nPerf, and the operator with the fastest 3G+4G aggregated mobile network in Spain, according to a study by the company, Tutela .

