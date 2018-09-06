Chubb appoints Mike Berry as Head of Surety for Europe; Jamal Griffith as Head of Surety for the UK and Ireland

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Mike Berry will serve as Head of Surety for Europe. His appointment is effective immediately.

Mike, who previously served as Head of Surety for the UK & Ireland, will be responsible for the performance, strategy and profitable growth of Chubb's surety business in Continental Europe in addition to that in the UK & Ireland. His European surety team is based in Chubb locations in the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy, France and the UK. Through its extensive global network, Chubb provides a broad array of surety bonds and guarantees to its European clients both within the region and abroad.

Under Mike's leadership, Chubb's surety business in the UK & Ireland has performed strongly since he joined in 2015. Previously, Mike spent 27 years working in various roles at Euler Hermes and predecessor companies. Mike will continue to be based in London reporting to Bruce Cliff, EVP and Head of International Surety, and to Adrian Matthews, COO Continental Europe, Chubb.

Replacing Mike as head of Surety for the UK & Ireland is Jamal Griffith. Prior to his new role, Jamal, who has been with Chubb since 2010, was Senior Surety Underwriter in London. Jamal, who will report to Mike Berry and to Mark Roberts, CUO for P&C in the UK & Ireland, began as a surety underwriter at AIG in 2001.

Bruce Cliff, EVP and Head of International Surety, said:

"I have worked with Mike for several years and see him as a talented leader, uniquely positioned to take our existing, successful European surety business to a new level. His broad market knowledge, underwriting expertise and collaborative approach will materially benefit our clients, producers and colleagues.

"Jamal's promotion as head of UK & Ireland surety is a natural result of his many years of proving to be one of the best surety underwriters in the market - one who also possesses a strategic outlook. I am very proud to have them both taking leadership roles on our team."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg