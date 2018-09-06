

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as investors refocused on looming risks to Iranian supply once U.S sanctions bite from November.



Aside from Iran, it is expected that geopolitical events affecting other oil producers, notably Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq and Libya will tighten global supply.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $68.87 per barrel, up 0.34 percent from Wednesday's close. Brent crude futures were up 0.43 percent at $77.60 a barrel.



As a deadline neared for a potential new round of U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, Beijing warned that it would be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures after the end of a public comment period.



Elsewhere, media reports suggest that the United States and Canada have made progress in talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX